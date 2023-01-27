Her ancestors survived the Holocaust. She returns to Germany to reclaim her identity

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors still with us. But the trauma they experienced continues to reverberate through generations

Today we bring you the story of a descendent of Holocaust victims.

Haley's ancestors were Holocaust survivors. But she's chosen to return to Germany anyway. We follow her journey to reclaim the things stolen from her family — an identity and a homeland. Why would someone return to a place of unspeakable trauma and what does it take for them to feel welcomed?

Memory Wars is a six-part series about how Germany has confronted its horrific past and whether America could ever do the same. Reported by Mallory Noe-Payne and featuring conversations with Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or NPR One.

