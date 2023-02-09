Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee

Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”

Plattsburgh’s mayor said he is honored to accept the appointment. Rosenquest was elected in 2020 and is Plattsburgh’s first Black American mayor.

