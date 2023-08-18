In a note to newroom staff, Fernando Alfonso III, Senior supervising editor, made the following announcment:

We are thrilled to welcome Alina Hartounian to Newshub as Supervising Editor for afternoons and early evenings. In her position as supervising editor for NPR, Alina will lead a team of digital reporters and editors while also coordinating news coverage with desks and shows across the network.

Alina joins NPR from The Associated Press where she was a U.S. Assignment Manager who assigned stories, offered standards guidance, and helped mobilize teams to cover major breaking news.

Alina has worked on many major breaking stories, managing the AP's social newsgathering for elections, mass shootings, and the January 6 insurrection. When Hurricane Ian struck, she stood up a social newsgathering team and directed them in finding the best content online. That team gathered more than a dozen videos, produced several bylined stories, and broke major news under her leadership.

In her nearly 15 years at the AP, Alina helped build the foundation for social media newsgathering, standards, and promotion. She edited and guided visuals on some of the top immigration stories during the Trump administration and was the global eyes and ears for the AP in the U.S. evening hours through much of the pandemic.

Alina is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she lives with her husband, two kids, and a desert tortoise named Dotty. She will get up way too early to go for a run but is also an avid consumer of homemade cocktails and trash TV.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.