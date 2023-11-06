Early voting turnout on the rise on Onondaga County

It is Election Day in New York but some voters have already cast their ballots.

New York state voters have been able to cast their ballots as early as Oct. 28 thanks to early voting opportunities. Early voting numbers in Onondaga County have been impressive for a local election year, Onondaga County’s Democrat Election Commissioner Dustin Czarny said it’s a good thing.

“Early voting was surprisingly brisk for a local year,” Czarny said. “We had over 12,500 people partake in early voting. Considering the last local year, 2021, we only had 9,700 that’s a good sign.”

Even though numbers for early voting are up, Czarny said it’s too early to tell if voter turnout will stay high on election day.

“We don’t know whether that means that more people are going to vote on election day or if more people are just choosing the convenience of early voting versus election day,” Czarny said.

Early voting also revealed few issues with voting equipment. Czarny said the board of elections personnel are ready to handle any problems as they arise.

“No election is perfect but we train to fix any problem as it happens,” Czarny said.

To find polling sites visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.

