Tens of thousands without power after damaging winds blow through the region
Thousands of people are without power Wednesday morning after damaging winds tore through central and northern New York.
National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas are reporting more than 60,000 outages across the region. A number of schools are closed Wednesday because of the power outages.
Here is a list of the latest outages, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday:
- Jefferson: 27,984
- St. Lawrence: 10,524
- Lewis: 3,153
- Cayuga: 8,661
- Onondaga: 4,557
- Tompkins: 5,232
- Ontario: 2,485
- Seneca: 2,066
- Oswego: 1,924
- Oneida: 961
- Wayne: 220
- Cortland: 423