Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

By Deirdre Walsh,
Lexie Schapitl
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:16 PM EDT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks to reporters after meeting privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol earlier this year.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks to reporters after meeting privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol earlier this year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to remove Rep. Mike Johnson as House speaker.

Greene and other hardline conservatives had expressed anger with Johnson's decision to pass the six remaining appropriations billsfor fiscal year 2024 – a $1.2 trillion spending package – to avert a government shutdown with Democratic support. That package passed the House Friday morning and now heads to the Senate. Working with Democrats to avoid a shutdown is also what triggered the push to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

Greene's motion is not privileged, meaning it's unclear if or when it will be brought to the floor for a vote. Greene told reporters after the vote that she has "started the process" of electing a new speaker.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a member of the Freedom Caucus, said this gives Republicans time to find a speaker and build support for that replacement.

The push by House Republicans to oust one of their own – for the second time in seven months – highlights the deep fractures within the conference.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., a moderate, called the attempt "lunacy."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is a production assistant with NPR's Washington Desk, where she produces radio pieces and digital content. She also reports from the field and assists with production of the NPR Politics Podcast.
