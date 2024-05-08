© 2024 WRVO Public Media
A look at the sea slug utility belt, from solar power to stealing stings

By Emily Kwong,
Madeline K. SofiaBrit HansonViet Le
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
A. Martin UW Photography
/
Getty Images

Emily gets super nerdy with former host Maddie Sofia get as they dive into the incredible world of nudibranchs in this encore episode. Not only are these sea slugs eye-catching for their colors, some of them have evolved to "steal" abilities from other organisms — from the power of photosynthesis to the stinging cells of their venomous predators. These sea slugs are going to blow your mind!

You can email Short Wave at shortwave@npr.org.

