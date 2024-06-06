© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Doctor Who' is enlivened by its new Black, openly queer star

By Glen Weldon,
Eric DeggansJ.C. HowardJoelle Monique Hafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 6, 2024 at 9:14 AM EDT
Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in<em> Doctor Who. </em>
Disney Plus
Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who.

The venerable British science fiction series Doctor Who is back with a new season. Ncuti Gatwa — who is Black and openly queer — brings a vibrant energy to the story of an alien who travels through space and time in a blue box. The series, now streaming on Disney+, also features the return of showrunner Russell T. Davies, who birthed the modern era of Doctor Who. But what does this mix of new and old mean for the sci-fi institution?

We want to hear your opinions about summer snacks. Are you Team Hot Dog or Team Hamburger? What's better: churro or a funnel cake? Click here to cast your votes.

The results will be revealed at a virtual live event for Pop Culture Happy Hour+ supporters on Thursday, June 27th at 6 p.m. ET. Sign up for PCHH+ at plus.npr.org/happyhour to get access to the event. (Once you've signed up for PCHH+, make sure to set up your special feed, where you'll see a special bonus episode from May 31st with instructions on how to register for the live event. Emailplus@npr.org for any extra assistance.)

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
J.C. Howard
J.C. Howard is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This with Guy Raz. He started with NPR as an intern for How I Built This in May 2018 and began producing in his current capacity in January 2019.
Joelle Monique
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy