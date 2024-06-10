© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'If You Can Keep It': Donald Trump's Case In Wisconsin

Published June 10, 2024 at 3:06 PM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his campaign rally at Sunset Park 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his campaign rally at Sunset Park 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week, Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against two attorneys and an elections aide who submitted paperwork falsely stating that former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. Biden won the state by a narrow margin of 0.63 in 2020.

Wisconsin follows Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada in bringing charges against so-called fake electors.

What do we know about the case in Wisconsin and how it compares to these other states?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programsonline. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ atplus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories