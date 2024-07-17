Watch live: Hochul holds storm briefing in Rome after devastating storms

A state of emergency remains in effect for Oneida County and Madison County after storms ripped through the area Tuesday night. At least one person is confirmed to have died in the Madison County Village of Canastota during the storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is in Rome and will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Rome Tuesday. Officials will be in the area Wednesday, to survey storm damage to determine if a tornado touched down.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) who represents Oneida County, along with Send. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, are calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to quickly approve a federal disaster declaration, if requested by Gov. Hochul, and provide assistance to those who need it.

“This week’s storms have devastated communities across New York, particularly in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York," said Gillibrand. "As severe weather continues, FEMA must stand ready to approve a disaster declaration as soon as possible if the governor requests it in order to unlock federal aid and jumpstart the process of rebuilding. I’m committed to supporting affected New Yorkers in any way possible in the coming days and weeks."

This post will be updated.