Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Finger Lakes region

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and Cornell University Agriculture specialists are looking for help in managing the invasive spotted lanternfly.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that threatens agriculture and forestry industries on top of being a regular nuisance pest. Recently spotted in Romulus, New York State agencies are looking to educate the public and help stop the spread of the insect. Brian Eshenaur, Senior Extension Associate from New York State Integrated Pest Management at Cornell University said the real danger is happening within the plants.

"You'll notice the foliage of a plant they are feeding on looks fine," Eshenaur said. "They're actually tapping into the pipework of the tree, the xylem and pholem, and they are extracting sap. That can be really harmful for our grapevines, especially when they are feeding late in the season."

He said the later they feed in the season, the weaker plants can become during the winter months and they may not make a recovery in the spring. This could have serious economic impacts on some crops like grapes, apples and hops.

Abigail Connolly / New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

One of the ways the state is working to eradicate them — vacuums. Horticultural Inspector for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Scott Litwin says it's one of the easiest ways for inspectors to manage the spotted lanternfly.

"We simply go to the trees where we find them and suck them up," Litwin said.

Specialists are also utilizing drone technology to help locate and remove the lanternflies.

For state residents and visitors, Chris Logue, director of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Plant Industry, said it's important to report on any spotted lanternfly sightings and to make sure you stay observant.

"Make sure that as you're traveling around this summer that you really do try to take a look at your car before you go from an area where we do have spotted lanternfly to an area where we don't have spotted lanternfly," Logue said.

Traps, hand held vacuums and some insecticides are all recommended for managing the pests at home.