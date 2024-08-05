© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Why we need to talk about teens, social media and mental health

By Michaeleen Doucleff,
Jane GreenhalghRegina G. BarberRebecca RamirezLiz Metzger
Published August 5, 2024 at 7:21 AM EDT
In 2009, only about half of teens said they used social media every day. By 2022, 95% of teens said they used some social media — and about a third say they use it constantly, a poll from Pew Research Center <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2022/08/10/teens-social-media-and-technology-2022/">found</a>.
Daniel de la Hoz
/
Getty Images
Rates of depression and anxiety have risen among teens over the last decade. Amid this ongoing mental health crisis, the American Psychological Association issued guidelines for parents to increase protection for teens online last year.

In this encore episode, NPR science correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff looks into the data on how that change has impacted the mental health of teenagers. In her reporting, she found that the seismic shift of smartphones and social media has re-defined how teens socialize, communicate and even sleep.

In 2009, about half of teens said they were using social media daily, reported psychologist Jean Twenge. And by 2022, 95% of teens said they used some social media, and about a third said they use it constantly.

We want to hear the science questions that keep you up at night. Send us an email at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Jane Greenhalgh with Liz Metzger. It was edited by Jane Greenhalgh and our managing producer, Rebecca Ramirez. Michaeleen Doucleff checked the facts. Our audio engineers were Neisha Heinis and Hans Copeland.

