Syracuse, Boise now 'sister cities,' connected by Micron investment opportunities

Add Boise Idaho to the number of cities Syracuse has a “sister city” relationship with.

Boise may be almost 2,400 from Syracuse in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, but it has one big thing in common with Central New York; Micron is making big investments in both communities, including construction of microchip factories also known as “fabs". Via an online link, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joined Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to sign a joint proclamation declaring Syracuse and Boise “Sister Cities.” McLean said the Syracuse/Boise connection is supercharged, because of $6.1 Billion in CHIPS and Science Act funding heading to both communities for semiconductor manufacturing.

"We can learn from each other, advocate together, and make sure that we do all we can to support the needs of our residents and fully implement the Chips in Science Act right here at home in Boise," McLean said. "And that's why I'm excited about this relationship with Syracuse because you're doing it too."

Micron is headquartered in Boise, and is ahead of Syracuse in construction of a fab. Walsh has visited, and said seeing all the work going on in Boise offers a preview of what’s to come of Micron’s plans to build four fabs in Central New York.

"Yeah, when you go out there and you see the impact of the project and of Micron as a corporate citizen, it says a lot about what we can look forward to here in Syracuse and Central New York for years to come," Walsh said.

Construction of the fab in Clay is expected to begin sometime next year, following completion of an environmental review process.