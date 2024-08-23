How much would you do this job for? And other indicators
Welcome to another edition of Indicators of the Week! On today's show, the large downward revision to jobs numbers, the awkward release of that news and a survey that asks U.S. workers for the minimum salary they would accept a new job for.
Related listening:
Getting more men into so-called pink collar jobs (Apple / Spotify)
Do I need a four-year degree? (Apple / Spotify)
Indicator exploder: jobs and inflation
Our 2023 Valentines
.Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.
Copyright 2024 NPR