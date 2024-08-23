© 2024 WRVO Public Media
How much would you do this job for? And other indicators

By Darian Woods,
Wailin WongAmanda AronczykJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published August 23, 2024 at 4:22 PM EDT
Welcome to another edition of Indicators of the Week! On today's show, the large downward revision to jobs numbers, the awkward release of that news and a survey that asks U.S. workers for the minimum salary they would accept a new job for.

Related listening:
Getting more men into so-called pink collar jobs (Apple / Spotify)
Do I need a four-year degree? (Apple / Spotify)
Indicator exploder: jobs and inflation
Our 2023 Valentines

