'The Perfect Couple' is your next addictive beachy mystery

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
We all love a fancy wedding. The music, the flowers — the body washing up on the beach. At least that's what happens in Netflix's fun new thriller The Perfect Couple. Based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, the series stars Nicole Kidman as the matriarch of a wealthy Nantucket family that suddenly finds itself in the middle of a whodunit. And in this family, it seems like almost anybody could be guilty.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Liz Metzger
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
