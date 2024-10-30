Syracuse to implement new school-zone traffic safety program

New traffic cameras will start appearing in Syracuse school zones by the end of the year. The cameras are part of a program to crack down on speeding and red light violations.

Syracuse Common Councilors voted Monday to opt into a red light program that will detect cars speeding or running red lights in school zones. Councilor-at-large Amir Gethers said it's about keeping school zones safe.

"If you're not speeding in a school zone, you don't have to worry about getting a school zone speeding ticket, you know what I mean?" Gethers said. "So it helps with those repeat offenders to help mitigate their issues."

He said there have been some reported incidents involving speeding within speed zones that have fortunately not resulted in injury, but the reports and community input indicate there is an area of concern.

Gethers said that the cameras will not be hidden and only detect violations in speed or running red lights.

"These cameras are not cameras that, are looking for suspended licenses and cars and things like that," Gethers said. "It's just simply to detect speed to help mitigate the speed. So I know there's been some concerns in the community about cameras because they always want to know, okay, what is it doing as a follow on me as a track? I mean, it's only track and speed. and that speed limit is of course posted, in that school zone."

Cameras will soon be placed in some of the school districts with the highest number of offenders, with the plan to expand to all 34 school zones across the city.