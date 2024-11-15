23andMe's financial troubles, Paul vs. Tyson and Bitcoin to the moon

On Indicators of the Week, we cover our favorite numbers in the news. On this week's edition we cover Netflix's foray into live sports, the possible psychology behind the post-election cryptocurrency rally, and a struggling DNA company's fight for survival.

