© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Endangered languages are dying rapidly. Linguists are trying to save some of them

By Emily Kwong,
Jessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
The United Nations estimates that 40% of the world's estimated 7,000 languages are in danger of disappearing by the end of the century. That includes Indigenous languages like Desano, spoken in a portion of the Amazon.
Bryam Reyes Fuentes/Getty Images
The United Nations estimates that 40% of the world's estimated 7,000 languages are in danger of disappearing by the end of the century. That includes Indigenous languages like Desano, spoken in a portion of the Amazon.

By the end of the century, more than 40% of the world's estimated 7000 thousand languages are in danger of disappearing. Those include indigenous languages in the Amazon. The United Nations estimates that an Indigenous language dies every two weeks.

So, how does a community reverse course?

Today, we focus on two endangered languages spoken in the Vaupés region of in Northwest Amazonia: Desano and Siriano.

Wilson de Lima Silva is a linguist at the University of Arizona, who's been working with the community for a decade in an effort to document these languages before they vanish and to support revitalization efforts for the next generation.

Check out the book Global Language Justice, co-edited by Professor Lydia Liu.

Want to hear more Indigenous or linguistics stories? Make your opinion heard by emailing us at shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Jessica Yung
Jessica (she/her) is a producer for the Short Wave. She got her start in radio as a producer at Gimlet's narrative technology podcast Reply All, working on stories about QAnon, video games, cryptic tweets, and more. For the past two years, she has taught podcast production to high schoolers at Harlem Children's Zone, where she guided her students through making personal pieces about topics like jumping the MTA turnstile and complicated relationships with parents. Before she came to radio, she worked in print media, through various jobs at literary magazines and book publishers.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez