Food Bank of CNY expects increased needs in new fiscal year

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published November 28, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST
The Food Bank of Central New York had it's biggest year of giving in the last fiscal year, this year they're expecting the same. According to the Food Bank of Central New York Director Karen Belcher, the food bank is seeing numbers greater than pandemic levels.

"We ended our fiscal year, June 30th, and, it was our largest year ever, even since the pandemic. Like, it was more than the pandemic," Belcher said. "It was 19% ahead of the previous year. This year, we're already 6% ahead of that. We know that 1 in 8 individuals and 1 in 6 children are food insecure out of some new data that we're receiving. So the need has increased significantly."

She said the winter months are expected to see higher numbers as heating and holiday bills come in. Belcher says the food bank's system of volunteers is what helps meet community needs.

"If they have if they have the ability to donate to help, that's great because we can $1 equals three meals for us. When you look at the economies that we have in the different sources, from the tea fat to donated to wholesale product, but then obviously time volunteers are a big component of the food bank, and we can't do the work without a lot of those volunteers doing these boxes."

The Food Bank of Central New York had it's largest distribution day this month.
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
