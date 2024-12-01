© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game proceeds, halftime drone show canceled

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published December 1, 2024 at 5:44 PM EST
Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
/
AP Photo
[Stock Photo] Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park.

Tonight the Buffalo Bills will proceed with playing the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. Orchard Park already had 22.9 inches of snow as of the latest National Weather Service update at 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

Lockport resident and season ticket holder Steven Codd spoke with WBFO as he drove to the stadium.

"I'm right at the light to get on the 990 South, on Millersport. And it's just like very lightly snowing, just clouds, so it's perfect conditions right now. But I hear that, you know, once you hit the wall, where the wall of the snow band was, it's just a totally different story, Codd said.

He said that his only concern with weather is in Orchard Park itself.

"Only because of how night and day, the differences with the roads when you once you leave Orchard Park, I think that's going to save a lot of accidents on the road," Codd added. "And I think that as long as, you know, you can get in and out of just Orchard Park. I think everyone, everything will be fine."

While the game will proceed, the Sunday Night Lights halftime drone show has been postponed.

Tonight the National Weather Service is projecting snow showers in Orchard Park before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent and new snow accumulation could be around one to three inches. It will be cloudy, with a low temp around 24 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from 6 to 13 miles per hour. At 5:45 p.m. it was 28 degrees Fahrenheit, however the wind chill was 18 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more on the latest forecast and this storm, click here.

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
