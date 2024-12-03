AAA urges aging drivers to seriously consider whether they should be behind the wheel

Although they tend to be the safest behind the wheel statistically, senior drivers are at greater risk of being injured or killed in a car crash due to age-related fragility, according to the American Automobile Association.

For the first time, the organization is advising those 65 and older to consider a “driving retirement” plan or self-regulation.

“We always remind people that driving is a privilege, it's not a right,” said Mark Gruba, communications specialist for AAA of Central and Western New York. “There's an expectation for all drivers of all ages that you're safe behind the wheel for yourself, your passengers, and all other vehicles on the road as well.”

By 2030, more than 70 million people in the U.S. will be 65 and older and at least 85% of those seniors will be licensed drivers, according to AAA.

Gruba said as the baby boomer population ages, driving safety should be a serious consideration.

“Individuals who fall into this category as senior drivers need to be honest with themselves about how safe they feel behind the wheel,” he said.

He said the idea of driving retirement is subjective and varies according to a senior’s physical and cognitive abilities, but he said more seniors are deciding to “self-regulate” or limit their driving as a precaution.

“They may elect not to drive at night anymore," Gruba said. "They may elect not to drive for longer distances or in inclement weather, but they still drive when the conditions are suitable and favorable."

The goal, Gruba said, is to keep senior drivers on the road as long as possible with little risk to themselves or others. He said seniors should also consider getting professional driving assessments annually.

