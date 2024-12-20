© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Drones, TikTok & Luigi Mangione have us asking: who's watching us?

By Brittany Luse,
Alexis WilliamsLiam McBainJasmine RomeroBarton GirdwoodCorey Antonio Rose
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:54 AM EST
How prevalent is surveillance, and how much should we be paying attention?
From the drones over New Jersey, to the surveillance cameras that captured Luigi Mangione, to even TikTok - our movements, our likeness, even our shopping habits can be tracked. But how did we get to this point? Host Brittany Luse sits down with NPR Cybersecurity Correspondent Jenna McLaughlin and the Brennan Center for Justice's Faiza Patel to get into just how much of our daily lives are up for grabs.

Then, Brittany turns the page to the best books of 2024. She is joined by NPR Arts Desk reporter Andrew Limbong and Traci Thomas, host of The Stacks podcast to rank the good, the bad, and the "I just can't put it down."

Support public media and receive ad-free listening & bonus content by joining NPR+ today: https://plus.npr.org/

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Alexis Williams
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Jasmine Romero
Barton Girdwood
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Corey Antonio Rose
[Copyright 2024 NPR]