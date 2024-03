AP PHOTOS: Total solar eclipses through the decades

The complete shrouding of our sun by the moon has mesmerized humanity for millennia — a moment in time when skies darken and stillness creeps in.

It's spellbinding not only for the lucky ones in the path of total darkness, but also those on the fringes of the moon's shadow getting a partial glimpse.

Eclipse watchers squint through protective filters as they view an eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1932.

The cosmic curtain is about to rise again on the greatest show on Earth: a total solar eclipse that will dazzle tens of millions as it races across North America.

Day will turn into night as the moon perfectly positions itself between Earth and the sun on April 8, temporarily blocking the sunlight. The eclipse will begin in the Pacific, cross into Mexico and then cut through Texas on a northeasterly path through 15 states before heading out over Canada and the North Atlantic.

Steve Spalding of Chattanooga squints through the viewfinder of a movie camera for the sun at a Valdosta industrial park as the solar eclipse began in Valdosta, Ga., on Saturday, March 7, 1970. The search was in vain, however, as the sun remained hidden behind a heavy cloud cover before hiding behind the moon. In background, many of the amateur astronomers who traveled to see the total eclipse from as far as western Canada stand disappointedly beside idle telescopes.

Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds — enough time for the wonder of it all to soak in, weather permitting.

"The sight of a total solar eclipse is stunning because the most beautiful celestial object — the sun's corona — is hidden from us all our lives except for the precious moments of totality," eclipse mapmaker Michael Zeiler said in an email.

Shepherd Heinz Greiner watches the beginning of a total solar eclipse near Augsburg, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1999. A German myth has the cold and lazy male moon, ignoring the fiery passionate female sun during the day most of the time, except for a few bits of passion during an eclipse and then they'd squabble again and the sun would resume shining again, Mark Littmann of the University of Tennessee says.

Even scientists like NASA's Kelly Korreck find themselves in awe.

"There might have been tears of joy the first time," she said. "To actually experience it was just really a powerful, moving experience."

Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total eclipse was visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

While full solar eclipses happen every year or two or three, they're often in remote locations like the Arctic or Antarctica, the southern tip of South America or the Pacific.

The last time totality crisscrossed the U.S. was in 2017, with totality lasting 2 1/2 minutes. After April, it won't happen again until 2045, but get set for six full minutes of totality.