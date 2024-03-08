© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AP PHOTOS: Total solar eclipses through the decades

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
FILE - An man uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse as people gather near the Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Friday, March 20, 2015. The partial eclipse was visible across Europe and parts of Asia and Africa, while sky-gazers in the Arctic were treated to a perfect view of a total solar eclipse as the moon completely blocked out the sun in a clear sky. (AP Photo/Khaled Kamel, File)
1 of 7  — Total Solar Eclipse Photo Gallery AP 7
FILE - An man uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse as people gather near the Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Friday, March 20, 2015. The partial eclipse was visible across Europe and parts of Asia and Africa, while sky-gazers in the Arctic were treated to a perfect view of a total solar eclipse as the moon completely blocked out the sun in a clear sky. (AP Photo/Khaled Kamel, File)
Khaled Kamel / AP
FILE - A young shepherd carries a goat as he watches a partial solar eclipse in the village of Bqosta, near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 29, 2006. In Lebanon the Education Ministry ordered all public schools closed for the day with advice to families to keep children indoors during the solar eclipse which started around noon. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
2 of 7  — Total_Solar_Eclipse_AP_9
FILE - A young shepherd carries a goat as he watches a partial solar eclipse in the village of Bqosta, near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 29, 2006. In Lebanon the Education Ministry ordered all public schools closed for the day with advice to families to keep children indoors during the solar eclipse which started around noon. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Mohammed Zaatari / AP
FILE - Ukrainian man watches a partial solar eclipse through a strip of film in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 29, 2006. The moon began blocking out the sun in the morning in Brazil before the path of greatest blockage migrated to Africa, then on to Turkey and up into Mongolia, where it will fade out with the sunset. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
3 of 7  — Total_Solar_Eclipse_AP_8
FILE - Ukrainian man watches a partial solar eclipse through a strip of film in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 29, 2006. The moon began blocking out the sun in the morning in Brazil before the path of greatest blockage migrated to Africa, then on to Turkey and up into Mongolia, where it will fade out with the sunset. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Efrem Lukatsky / AP
FILE - The moon passes in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci, File)
4 of 7  — Total_Solar_Eclipse_AP_5
FILE - The moon passes in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci, File)
Marcos Brindicci / AP
FILE - A child looks through protective glasses at the total eclipse of the sun as a projection of the sun is displayed on card, during a total solar eclipse seen near the Bulgarian's Black sea town of Varna east of the capital Sofia, Friday, Aug. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Petar Petrov, File)
5 of 7  — Total_Solar_Eclipse_AP_4
FILE - A child looks through protective glasses at the total eclipse of the sun as a projection of the sun is displayed on card, during a total solar eclipse seen near the Bulgarian's Black sea town of Varna east of the capital Sofia, Friday, Aug. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Petar Petrov, File)
Petar Petrov AP
FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP, File)
6 of 7  — Total_Solar_Eclipse_AP_10
FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP, File)
Bill Ingalls/AP / NASA
FILE - This multiple exposure photograph shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
7 of 7  — Total_Solar_Eclipse_AP_11
FILE - This multiple exposure photograph shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Jeff Roberson / AP

The complete shrouding of our sun by the moon has mesmerized humanity for millennia — a moment in time when skies darken and stillness creeps in.

It's spellbinding not only for the lucky ones in the path of total darkness, but also those on the fringes of the moon's shadow getting a partial glimpse.

FILE - Eclipse watchers squint through protective filters as they view an eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1932. Full solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. (AP Photo/File, File)
ANONYMOUS
/
AP
FILE - Eclipse watchers squint through protective filters as they view an eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1932. Full solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. (AP Photo/File, File)

The cosmic curtain is about to rise again on the greatest show on Earth: a total solar eclipse that will dazzle tens of millions as it races across North America.

Day will turn into night as the moon perfectly positions itself between Earth and the sun on April 8, temporarily blocking the sunlight. The eclipse will begin in the Pacific, cross into Mexico and then cut through Texas on a northeasterly path through 15 states before heading out over Canada and the North Atlantic.

FILE - Steve Spalding of Chattanooga squints through the viewfinder of a movie camera for the sun at a Valdosta industrial park as the solar eclipse began in Valdosta, Ga., on Saturday, March 7, 1970. The search was in vain, however, as the sun remained hidden behind a heavy cloud cover before hiding behind the moon. In background, many of the amateur astronomers who traveled to see the total eclipse from as far as western Canada stand disappointedly beside idle telescopes. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., File)
Joe Holloway Jr.
/
AP
FILE - Steve Spalding of Chattanooga squints through the viewfinder of a movie camera for the sun at a Valdosta industrial park as the solar eclipse began in Valdosta, Ga., on Saturday, March 7, 1970. The search was in vain, however, as the sun remained hidden behind a heavy cloud cover before hiding behind the moon. In background, many of the amateur astronomers who traveled to see the total eclipse from as far as western Canada stand disappointedly beside idle telescopes. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., File)

Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds — enough time for the wonder of it all to soak in, weather permitting.

"The sight of a total solar eclipse is stunning because the most beautiful celestial object — the sun's corona — is hidden from us all our lives except for the precious moments of totality," eclipse mapmaker Michael Zeiler said in an email.

FILE - Shepherd Heinz Greiner watches the beginning of a total solar eclipse near Augsburg, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1999. A German myth has the cold and lazy male moon, ignoring the fiery passionate female sun during the day most of the time, except for a few bits of passion during an eclipse and then they'd squabble again and the sun would resume shining again, Mark Littmann of the University of Tennessee says. (AP Photo/Frank Boxler, File)
Frank Boxler
/
AP
FILE - Shepherd Heinz Greiner watches the beginning of a total solar eclipse near Augsburg, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1999. A German myth has the cold and lazy male moon, ignoring the fiery passionate female sun during the day most of the time, except for a few bits of passion during an eclipse and then they'd squabble again and the sun would resume shining again, Mark Littmann of the University of Tennessee says. (AP Photo/Frank Boxler, File)

Even scientists like NASA's Kelly Korreck find themselves in awe.

"There might have been tears of joy the first time," she said. "To actually experience it was just really a powerful, moving experience."

FILE - Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total eclipse was visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Esteban Felix
/
AP
FILE - Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total eclipse was visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

While full solar eclipses happen every year or two or three, they're often in remote locations like the Arctic or Antarctica, the southern tip of South America or the Pacific.

The last time totality crisscrossed the U.S. was in 2017, with totality lasting 2 1/2 minutes. After April, it won't happen again until 2045, but get set for six full minutes of totality.
Tags
2024 Eclipse 2024 eclipse
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press