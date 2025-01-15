Stefanik's confirmation hearing set for day after Trump's inauguration

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) is scheduled to have a confirmation hearing on her nomination as the next ambassador to the United Nations next Tuesday, Jan. 21.

She was one of the first people President-elect Donald Trump nominated to be part of his cabinet after he was elected to a second term in November.

News reports had stated Stefanik's hearing was slated for Thursday. But earlier this week, it wasn't on the schedule.

The Senate hearing schedule now says Stefanik will go before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the day after Trump's inauguration.

Stefanik has been critical of the United States' involvement in the U.N., saying in a recent statement that the Biden administration has allowed the organization "to rot with antisemitism."

The role of U.N. ambassador has been a stepping stone to bigger roles. The position was previously held by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and President George H.W. Bush.

If Stefanik is confirmed by the Senate and resigns from Congress, Gov. Kathy Hochul will have 10 days to declare a vacancy and schedule a special election within the next 70 to 80 days. County party chairs in the district will decide by weighted vote who gets on the ballot.