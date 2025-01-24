How one artist used AI to preserve her grandfather's legacy

Amy Kurzweil never met her grandfather Fred. But with the help of AI and an extensive archive of Fred's writings, she was able to "speak" with him in the form of a chatbot... decades after his death.

About Amy Kurzweil

Amy Kurzweil is a cartoonist for The New Yorker and the author of Artificial: A Love Story, a memoir of her father's quest to construct an AI chatbot modeled on her grandfather's writings.

She's is also the author of Flying Couch: A Graphic Memoir and Forever Poems for Now and Then.

