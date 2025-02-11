What DOGE could mean for Medicare and Medicaid?

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is quickly expanding its reach through the federal government.

It recently accessed systems at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Musk and his team now are looking at key payment and contracting systems for Medicare and Medicaid.

That was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

On X, Musk said he believes quote "big money fraud is happening."

Medicare insures older people. Medicaid offers insurance to low income people and those with disabilities.

These two health insurance programs serve tens of millions of people, and they consume a huge part of federal and state budgets. So how could DOGE impact these services?

