© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Story Behind Executive Orders

Published February 17, 2025 at 2:49 PM EST
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office in Washington, DC.

We've heard about a lot of them the last few weeks. They're one powerful tool in a commander-in-chief's arsenal to enact their agenda.

Donald Trump has made heavy use of the executive order in the past few weeks but so have his predecessors. Both Joe Biden and Barack Obama issued many such orders during their times in office.

What's the history behind Executive Orders? What are the boundaries of this executive power?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts