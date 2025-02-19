Need a laugh in these trying times? 'One of Them Days' is the comedy for you

Keke Palmer and SZA play two down on their luck friends who run into a series of hilarious unfortunate events in One of Them Days.

Host Brittany Luse and IBAM producer Corey Antonio Rose joined NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour to discuss how this raunchy affair pulls off a story about friendship, unreasonable landlords, and gentrification.

