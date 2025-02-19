© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Need a laugh in these trying times? 'One of Them Days' is the comedy for you

By Brittany Luse,
Aisha HarrisStephen ThompsonCorey Antonio RoseBarton GirdwoodVeralyn WilliamsHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM EST
Keke Palmer and SZA.
Getty Images
Keke Palmer and SZA.

Keke Palmer and SZA play two down on their luck friends who run into a series of hilarious unfortunate events in One of Them Days.

Host Brittany Luse and IBAM producer Corey Antonio Rose joined NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour to discuss how this raunchy affair pulls off a story about friendship, unreasonable landlords, and gentrification.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes.
Corey Antonio Rose
Barton Girdwood
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.
Hafsa Fathima
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
