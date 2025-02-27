ICYMI: Measles Outbreak Claims First Life In West Texas

An unvaccinated child in Lubbock, Texas died after being hospitalized last week due to measles. It's the first death in the outbreak that began last month, and the first death from measles in the United States since 2015.

Along with a rash and fever, measles can cause a host of serious health complications – blindness, pneumonia or encephalitis, and swelling of the brain. It's especially deadly for children younger than 5.

According to the most recent state data, at least 124 cases of measles have been reported in the state of Texas and at least nine cases in neighboring New Mexico. The majority of cases are in children aged 5 to 17 years old.

What do we need to know about this recent outbreak, and the best ways to prevent transmission?

