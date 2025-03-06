How Trump's immigration policy is taking shape

Immigration was a major campaign issue for Donald Trump as he sought to return to the White House. Now that he's back, what policies has he implemented, and how to do they align with what he promised on the campaign trail?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics

Copyright 2025 NPR