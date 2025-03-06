© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How Trump's immigration policy is taking shape

By Sarah McCammon,
Ximena BustilloMara Liasson
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:15 AM EST

Immigration was a major campaign issue for Donald Trump as he sought to return to the White House. Now that he's back, what policies has he implemented, and how to do they align with what he promised on the campaign trail?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
