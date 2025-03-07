How neuroscience can help you wrangle your emotions
If meditation or journaling doesn't work for you, you're not alone. Psychologist and neuroscientist Ethan Kross offers dozens of tools to help people manage their emotions more effectively.
About Ethan Kross
Ethan Kross is a psychologist, neuroscientist, and writer who directs the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory at the University of Michigan. His research examines how people can control their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors to improve their lives.
He is the author of the books Shift: Managing Your Emotions — So They Don't Manage You and Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why it Matters and How to Harness It. His research has been published in Science, The New England Journal of Medicine, and The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Kross received a PhD in psychology from Columbia University and a post-doctoral fellowship in social-affective neuroscience.
This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.
Web Resources
Related TED Talk: How to escape the cynicism trap
Related TED Talk: How gratitude rewires your brain
Related TED Talk: 3 secrets of resilient people
Related NPR Links
Life Kit: No, you don't always have to confront your feelings right away
Stress Less: Ever felt so stressed you didn't know what to do next? Try talking to your 'parts'
Life Kit: How To Harness The Power Of Emotions In The Workplace
Copyright 2025 NPR