Fresh Air Weekend: Clarinetist Doreen Ketchens; 'White Lotus' actor Natasha Rothwell

This week:

Celebrating Mardi Gras with New Orleans clarinetist and vocalist Doreen Ketchens: Known as "Lady Louie," Ketchens has been a fixture of the French Quarter for nearly four decades. We talk about her classical training and her career as a street performer, and she'll play some music.

Last Seen: After slavery, family members placed ads looking for loved ones: Formerly enslaved people would placed ads in newspapers hoping to find lost children, parents, spouses and siblings. Historian Judith Giesberg tells the stories of some of those families in a new book.

Natasha Rothwell on checking into The White Lotus Thailand: 'It felt like home': In the new season of The White Lotus, Rothwell reprises her role of spa manager Belinda, a woman "on the precipice of change" as she straddles the line between guest and staffer.

