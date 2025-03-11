© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Who is Mahmoud Khalil, the protester the Trump admin wants to deport?

By Susan Davis,
Ximena BustilloMara Liasson
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT

While studying at Columbia University, Khalil helped lead pro-Palestinian protests on campus relating to Israel's war with Gaza. He was taken into ICE custody Saturday, and the Trump administration has said it wants to deport Khalil as part of a wider crackdown on what it calls anti-Semitic protests on college campuses — even though Khalil is a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

