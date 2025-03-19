© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Escheat show (Update)

By Audrey Quinn,
Kenny Malone
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT
Note: This original episode ran in 2020.

Walter Schramm did everything right as an investor — at least according to the philosophy of Warren Buffett. So how come he lost a small fortune?

In this episode, we look into an obscure government program that slurps up forgotten money. We hunt for money we might have left vulnerable and we try to figure out how it got there in the first place so we can tell you where to find the money you've misplaced too.

This episode of Planet Money was originally produced by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi with editing from Nick Fountain. Today's update was produced by James Sneed. Our executive producer is Alex Goldmark.

