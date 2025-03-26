© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music To Move By (It's Not What You Think)

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
Guitarricadelafuente.
Courtesy of the artist
Guitarricadelafuente.

Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras is more "old school" than his co-host Anamaria Sayre. He still likes to receive new CDs and vinyl to audition for our new music shows, and all that physical media can sometimes pile up. This week, our two hosts discuss some of the albums Tío found while moving out of his old apartment — it was not unlike finding change between the couch cushions.

Meanwhile, Ana brought in some songs that are currently fueling her work-out routines and downtime.

Featured artists and songs:

  • Duo Gisbranco, "Á Primeira Vista"
  • Recordatorio, "Ya mañana"
  • Raúl Cantizano, "Taranta Sinfin" and "La suerte del resorte"
  • Jesse Baez, "Persona Favorita"
  • Irene Diaz, "Crazy Love"
  • Guitarricadelafuente, "Full time papi"

Alt.Latino's project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.