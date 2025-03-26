With measles on the rise, what we can learn from past epidemics

Reports of measles cases in 18 states so far are alerting people to a potential new, but also old, threat of contagion. As the U.S. health system grapples with new outbreaks and the risk of old diseases making a comeback, we're looking to the past to inform how people in marginalized communities can prepare themselves for how the current administration might handle an epidemic. On this episode, a conversation with historian and author Edna Bonhomme, about her latest book A History of the World in Six Plagues.

Copyright 2025 NPR