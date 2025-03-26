© 2025 WRVO Public Media
With measles on the rise, what we can learn from past epidemics

By B.A. Parker,
Xavier LopezLuis TrellesDalia MortadaCourtney SteinChristina CalaJess KungGene DembyVeralyn Williams
Published March 26, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
Carleen Coulter

Reports of measles cases in 18 states so far are alerting people to a potential new, but also old, threat of contagion. As the U.S. health system grapples with new outbreaks and the risk of old diseases making a comeback, we're looking to the past to inform how people in marginalized communities can prepare themselves for how the current administration might handle an epidemic. On this episode, a conversation with historian and author Edna Bonhomme, about her latest book A History of the World in Six Plagues.

B.A. Parker
Xavier Lopez
Luis Trelles
Dalia Mortada
Courtney Stein
Christina Cala
Jess Kung
Gene Demby
Veralyn Williams
