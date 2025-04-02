New York to release some prison inmates early over shortage of guard staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state prisons will release some inmates early because the system does not have enough corrections officers, weeks after the state fired more than 2,000 guards who went on strike over poor working conditions.

In a memo Monday, corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello directed prison leaders to begin identifying inmates who were convicted of minor crimes and already set for release within 15 to 110 days to be considered for an early discharge.

Inmates convicted of sex crimes, violent felonies or serious felonies such as murder, terrorism and arson would not be eligible for early release, the state corrections department said.

Martuscello wrote that the early releases would occur 'in view of the current staffing crisis, and in order to have the appropriate balance between the safety and well-being of those working and residing" in state prisons.

The move came after a widespread corrections officer strike that lasted for 22 days and crippled the operations of state's prison system. The state eventually fired more than 2,000 guards who refused to return to work after the state and guards' union reached a deal to end the work stoppage.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed an executive order that prevents state agencies from hiring guards who were fired for striking.

A spokeswoman for Hochul said the governor supports Martuscello's "efforts to safely address staffing shortages and personnel concerns" in a statement Tuesday.

