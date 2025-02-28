-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an agreement late Thursday to end a wildcat strike that has roiled the state's prison system for more than a week.
In a day of rapid-fire developments governing the now four-day-long series of pickets being conducted statewide by corrections officers, one thing is clear - it is possible - the prison guards could be terminated if their stand-off continues.
On the fourth day of statewide prison strikes and protests, visitations at all of New York's 42 correctional facilities have been canceled until further notice.
This week, an unsanctioned walkout of employees at over half of New York State’s prisons has thrown the correctional system into a lurch. WBFO’s Emyle Watkins was outside Collins Correctional on Wednesday as developments unfolded in a chaotic day for workers, incarcerated people and the state.
In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul called the strikes “disruptive” and “unsanctioned” and said they must end.
Robert Ortt, himself a National Guard veteran, is among those questioning Hochul’s proposed action to deploy members of the National Guard to aid those corrections officers still on duty. The move, Ortt says, could be counter-protective and have an adverse effect. At the very least, it will strain already frayed relations between the corrections officers and the Hochul administration.
On Wednesday afternoon a judge in Erie County issued an immediate temporary restraining order against the corrections employees holding an ongoing rogue walkout outside of over half of New York State’s prisons.
For the second day in a row, corrections officers are mounting what they're calling informational pickets across the state, including in Collins, Alden and Attica.
Corrections officers around New York state are protesting what they describe as unsafe working conditions in prisons.