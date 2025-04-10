© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Do trade deficits matter?

By Mary Childs,
Jeff GuoKenny MaloneMarianne McCuneEmma Peaslee
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:10 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Charts that show the "reciprocal tariffs" the U.S. is charging other countries are on display at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Charts that show the "reciprocal tariffs" the U.S. is charging other countries are on display at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.

At the heart of President Trump's tariffs is this idea that we should not be buying more from other countries than they are buying from us. Basically, he wants to get rid of the trade deficit.

And in the wake of the tariff announcement we got a LOT of questions from listeners about what that means. Do trade deficits matter? Is it bad to have a trade deficit? Are we getting ripped off?

Today on the show – we tackle those questions.

This episode of Planet Money was produced by Emma Peaslee and edited by Marianne McCune and Kenny Malone. It was fact checked by Sarah McClure and engineered by Kwesi Lee. Alex Goldmark is our executive producer.

