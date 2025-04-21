This is what living on Mars could do to the human body

As global warming continues and space technology improves, there is more and more talk about the growing possibility of a sci-fi future in which humans become a multiplanetary species. Specifically, that we could live on Mars.

Biologist Kelly Weinersmith and cartoonist Zach Weinersmith have spent the last four years researching what it would look like if we did this anytime soon. In their book A City On Mars, they get into all sorts of questions: How would we have babies in space? How would we have enough food?

They join host Regina Barber and explain why it might be best to stay on Earth.

Check out Kelly and Zach Weinersmith's book A City On Mars.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. The facts were checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Gilly Moon.

