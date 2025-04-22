'Determined to the very end': Francis' legacy as a progressive, Jesuit pope

We reflect on Pope Francis and his legacy with John Allen, longtime Vatican reporter and Crux editor.

And, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants over the weekend. Georgetown University law professor Stephen Vladeck explains more about the ruling.

Then, as Colorado River water levels dwindle, some cities are looking for alternative ways to curb water shortages. Some are turning wastewater into drinkable water with advanced water purification technology. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports.

Find more stories from today's show here.

