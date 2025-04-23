© 2025 WRVO Public Media
These Alt.Latino faves just keep getting better and better

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Sony Music

One of the joys of hosting Alt.Latino is watching musicians grow artistically, to the point when every new album somehow raises the bar. Another joy: finding new voices that make you question how you lived without them in your life.

That's this week's show. Enjoy!

Featured artists and songs:

  • Natalia Lafourcade, "Cancionera"
  • Natalia Lafourcade & El David Aguilar, "Como Quisiera Quererte"
  • Natalia Lafourcade & Hermanos Gutierrez, "Luna Creciente"
  • Irene Diaz, "Anything For You"
  • Eladio Carrión & Myke Towers, "Vetements"
  • Eladio Carrión & Lia Kali, "Me Muero"
  • Kayatibu, LUIZGA & Yaka Huni Kuin, "Nai Basa Masheri"
  • Santi Sc, "Cuando Nos Besamos" (feat. Dirk)
  • Santi Sc, "Home Run"
  • Maria Marquez, "La Lagrima"

Credits

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
