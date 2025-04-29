© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What sleep experts say about kids and melatonin

By Emily Kwong,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published April 29, 2025 at 9:17 AM EDT
Researchers say that, like adults, kids are falling behind on their sleep these days. So, a growing number of parents are turning to melatonin to help their kids get more sleep.
yanguolin
/
Getty Images
Researchers say that, like adults, kids are falling behind on their sleep these days. So, a growing number of parents are turning to melatonin to help their kids get more sleep.

A good night's sleep makes a big difference in our mental and physical health. Without quality sleep, we're less productive. Grumpy. It can even affect our hearts.

For kids, sleep is crucial for physical, mental and emotional development.

But there are lots of things keeping us awake these days: screens, electronics, stress. And researchers say that, like adults, kids are having problems falling and staying asleep.

Michael Schulson, a contributing editor at Undark, recently looked into why more parents are turning to a supplement called melatonin as a possible solution.

"It's like so many parents' dream," he says. "Is there ... this one thing that can help me get through this part of the day that can be really, really hard for parents and families?"

But some experts worry that there isn't enough research about how regularly taking melatonin affects kids in the long term.

Read Michael Schulson's full article in Undark.

Want to hear more stories about human health? Email us and let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
