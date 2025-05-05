Trump And The Constitution, Gaza Food Aid Plan, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Begins

President Trump says he "doesn't know" if it's his job to defend the US Constitution when it comes to providing immigrants due process. Israel approved a plan to take control of the distribution of food aid inside Gaza, and the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering begins today.

