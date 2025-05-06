This week on Bullseye, we talk to Bob Mackie in his own spectacular home!

Also known as the "Sultan of Sequins" or the "Baron of Beads", Bob Mackie has made a career out of dressing big personalities in kinetic, sparkling garb. Performers like Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner, Bette Midler, Elton John, Lucile Ball, Carol Burnett, and Barbie - literally, the Barbie doll - have all been complimented by an iconic Bob Mackie outfit. He's done it as a designer in the real world and an award winning costume artist for stage and screen.

Maybe you watch Ru Paul's Drag Race? He was the very first guest judge on the show, and the first person to receive the Drag Race "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award."

Mackie's life and career were profiled in an incredible documentary late last year. Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion covers the era-defining design work he did and the extraordinary life he's lived.

Mackie talks to Bullseye about his early affinity for performance outfits, marrying costumes and comedy, and getting started in the business working with old Hollywood legends.

Copyright 2025 NPR