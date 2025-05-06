Canada's Prime Minister Meets Trump, Abortion Lawsuit Surprise, Film Tariffs

President Trump will meet with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won his election on an anti-Trump platform. In a surprise move, the Justice Department asked for a lawsuit against the abortion medication mifepristone to be dismissed, and the global film industry is reeling after President Trump announced plans to hike tariffs on movies produced outside of the U.S. ||

