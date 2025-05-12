© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Indicator: American science brain drain

By Darian Woods,
Adrian MaJulia RitcheyKate ConcannonRebecca RamirezRegina G. BarberBerly McCoy
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
The jobs website Nature Careers saw a 32 percent increase in US-based scientists applying for jobs elsewhere in the first three months of this year.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The jobs website Nature Careers saw a 32 percent increase in US-based scientists applying for jobs elsewhere in the first three months of this year.

Today, we're airing an episode of NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money. It's about a group of people we know well: scientists.

President Trump's federal cuts and scrutiny of academic institutions are forcing some U.S. scientists to head for the border. On today's show, an entomologist keeping America's farms safe from pests reconsiders America. And a CEO of a Canadian hospital explains how they are benefiting from the exodus.

Want to learn more about the intersection of science and the economy? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

This episode was originally produced for the Indicator by Julia Ritchey and edited by Kate Concannon. The audio engineers were Maggie Luthar and Cena Loffredo. It was fact-checked by Sierra Juarez. It was produced for Short Wave by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez.

