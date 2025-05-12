© 2025 WRVO Public Media
We ease on down 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel

By Aisha Harris,
Shamira IbrahimMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:12 AM EDT
Jennifer Hudson in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Michael Yarish
/
WBTV via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

If you're a celeb visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, it's almost guaranteed you're going to make your way down the Spirit Tunnel – and possibly go viral. In just a few seconds, these videos can reveal a lot about a celeb's personality and persona: Do they have rhythm? Are they any good at improv? And how famous are they, really? The answers are (sometimes) really surprising!

Audio engineering was performed by Jimmy Keeley, Robert Rodriguez, and Kwesi Lee.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Shamira Ibrahim
Shamira Ibrahim is a Brooklyn-based culture writer by way of Harlem, Canada, and East Africa, who explores identity and cultural production as a critic, reporter, feature/profile writer, and essayist.
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
