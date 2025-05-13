'If You Can Keep It': The Crypto President?

President Donald Trump has been clear about wanting to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world. What's becoming clearer is how much Trump is personally invested in the industry succeeding.

A new report from State Democracy Defenders Action finds that Trump's crypto holdings represent nearly 40 percent of his net worth.

That includes the president and his meme coin, as well as offering a dinner and private White House tour to the highest investors. And a recent deal by the Trump family's crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, to an Emirati state backed venture fund has raised eyebrows.

These personal dealings are catching the attention of those on the Hill. On Tuesday, Democratic Representative Maxine Waters of California blocked a joint hearing on cryptocurrency policy.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a key cryptocurrency bill stalled over concerns of the president's crypto dealings. One of the loudest voices against the bill was Democratic Senator of Oregon, Jeff Merkley.

We get into all of this during our latest installment of, "If You Can Keep It."

