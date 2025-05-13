© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump's tariff turnaround

By Sarah McCammon,
Tamara KeithDomenico Montanaro
Published May 13, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT

After saying his tariff policies "will never change," President Trump announced he was reducing tariffs on imports from China from 145 percent to 30 percent. China, in turn, lowered its retaliatory tariffs. What's next?

Then, previewing the president's upcoming trip to the Middle East.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
