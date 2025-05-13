Trump's tariff turnaround

After saying his tariff policies "will never change," President Trump announced he was reducing tariffs on imports from China from 145 percent to 30 percent. China, in turn, lowered its retaliatory tariffs. What's next?

Then, previewing the president's upcoming trip to the Middle East.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

